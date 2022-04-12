Penske Automotive (PAG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Penske Automotive (PAG) closed at $94, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 6.01% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Penske Automotive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Penske Automotive is projected to report earnings of $3.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 74.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion, up 8.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.06 per share and revenue of $26.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.44% and +4.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. Penske Automotive is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Penske Automotive currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.3. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.3.

Investors should also note that PAG has a PEG ratio of 3.25 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PAG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PAG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

