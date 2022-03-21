Penske Automotive (PAG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Penske Automotive (PAG) closed at $103.85, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 4.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Penske Automotive as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.93, up 73.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.36 billion, up 10.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.03 per share and revenue of $26.87 billion, which would represent changes of -1.64% and +5.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.7% higher. Penske Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Penske Automotive currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.96.

We can also see that PAG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.