Penske Automotive Group's (NYSE:PAG) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.53

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:PAG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.53 on 1st of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Penske Automotive Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Penske Automotive Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 16.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 14%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NYSE:PAG Historic Dividend July 26th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $2.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Penske Automotive Group has been growing its earnings per share at 35% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Penske Automotive Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Penske Automotive Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

