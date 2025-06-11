Penske Automotive Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Penske Automotive Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $160.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $195.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Marking an increase of 1.59%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $157.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Penske Automotive Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $140.00 $140.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $195.00 $185.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $140.00 $140.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Announces Buy $185.00 - Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $140.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Penske Automotive Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Penske Automotive Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Penske Automotive Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Penske Automotive Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Penske Automotive Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Penske Automotive Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Penske Automotive Group: A Closer Look

Penske Automotive Group operates in 19 US states and overseas. It has over 150 US and Puerto Rico light-vehicle stores as well as 210 franchised dealerships overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom but also in Australia, Germany, Italy, and Japan. The company is the third-largest US publicly traded dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 40 brands, with over 90% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names. Other segments are service and finance and insurance. The firm's Premier Truck Group owns 45 truck dealerships selling mostly Freightliner and Western Star brands, and Penske owns 16 used-vehicle stores, mostly in the US and UK under the CarShop (US) and Sytner Select (UK) brands. Penske is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Penske Automotive Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Penske Automotive Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Penske Automotive Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penske Automotive Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.61%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penske Automotive Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5, Penske Automotive Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

