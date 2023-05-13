Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Declares $0.66 Dividend

Penske Automotive Group said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.61 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $140.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 1.62%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=217).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 685 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penske Automotive Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAG is 0.18%, an increase of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.52% to 23,789K shares. The put/call ratio of PAG is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penske Automotive Group is 151.78. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.31% from its latest reported closing price of 140.13.

The projected annual revenue for Penske Automotive Group is 27,295MM, a decrease of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,576K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 22.11% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,115K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 666K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 11.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 649K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing a decrease of 18.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 619K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 97.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 17.18% over the last quarter.

Penske Automotive Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe

