Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Declares $0.61 Dividend

Penske Automotive Group said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the most recent share price of $124.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.96%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is just 0.12, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.71% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penske Automotive Group is $138.04. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.71% from its latest reported closing price of $124.69.

The projected annual revenue for Penske Automotive Group is $27,295MM, an increase of 0.72%. The projected annual EPS is $15.25, a decrease of 16.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 688 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penske Automotive Group. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PAG is 0.1775%, a decrease of 12.8177%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 27,120K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,674,353 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724,053 shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,278,495 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418,013 shares, representing a decrease of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 5.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,174,387 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583,267 shares, representing a decrease of 34.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 24.96% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 938,628 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827,445 shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 9.12% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 855,000 shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955,000 shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Penske Automotive Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe

