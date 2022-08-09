Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.53

The board of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.53 on the 1st of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.8%, which is below the industry average.

Penske Automotive Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Penske Automotive Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 31.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 16%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NYSE:PAG Historic Dividend August 9th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Penske Automotive Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 35% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Penske Automotive Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Penske Automotive Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

