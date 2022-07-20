Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) share price has soared 157% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 11% in about a quarter.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Penske Automotive Group investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Penske Automotive Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 35% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 21% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 6.22 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PAG Earnings Per Share Growth July 20th 2022

We know that Penske Automotive Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Penske Automotive Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Penske Automotive Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 192%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Penske Automotive Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 43% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 24% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Penske Automotive Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Penske Automotive Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

