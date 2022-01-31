Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.47

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will increase its dividend on the 1st of March to US$0.47. This takes the annual payment to 1.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Penske Automotive Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Penske Automotive Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:PAG Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.28 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 21% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Penske Automotive Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 29% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Penske Automotive Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Penske Automotive Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

