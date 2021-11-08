Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $111.86, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAG was $111.86, representing a -2.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.34 and a 104.53% increase over the 52 week low of $54.69.

PAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Carvana Co. (CVNA). PAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.42. Zacks Investment Research reports PAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 110.07%, compared to an industry average of 28.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pag Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXD with an increase of 8.87% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of PAG at 3.43%.

