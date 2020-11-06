Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAG was $55.98, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.12 and a 180.04% increase over the 52 week low of $19.99.

PAG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). PAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.52. Zacks Investment Research reports PAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.87%, compared to an industry average of 23.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an increase of 2.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAG at 3.38%.

