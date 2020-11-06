Dividends
PAG

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAG was $55.98, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.12 and a 180.04% increase over the 52 week low of $19.99.

PAG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). PAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.52. Zacks Investment Research reports PAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.87%, compared to an industry average of 23.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PAG as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an increase of 2.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAG at 3.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAG

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular