Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $85.03, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAG was $85.03, representing a -9.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.45 and a 156.46% increase over the 52 week low of $33.16.

PAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). PAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.38. Zacks Investment Research reports PAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.17%, compared to an industry average of 30.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXD with an increase of 14.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAG at 1.66%.

