Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAG was $65.3, representing a -2.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.84 and a 226.66% increase over the 52 week low of $19.99.

PAG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). PAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.52. Zacks Investment Research reports PAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 17.34%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an increase of 37.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAG at 2.97%.

