Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $186.1 million, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $249.3 million, or $3.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Penske Automotive Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $191.5 million or $2.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $7.769 billion from $8.077 billion last year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $186.1 Mln. vs. $249.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.83 vs. $3.73 last year. -Revenue: $7.769 Bln vs. $8.077 Bln last year.

