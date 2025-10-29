Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Announces Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $213.0 million, or $3.23 per share. This compares with $226.1 million, or $3.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $7.695 billion from $7.590 billion last year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $213.0 Mln. vs. $226.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.23 vs. $3.39 last year. -Revenue: $7.695 Bln vs. $7.590 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.