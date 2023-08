(RTTNews) - Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) shares are progressing more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade as the stock is set to replace Univar Solutions Inc. in the S&P MidCap 400 on August 4.

Currently, shares are at $175.74, up 8.07 percent from the previous close of $162.61 on a volume of 641,589.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.