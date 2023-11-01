Penske Automotive Group (FRA:UA9) Price Target Increased by 7.40% to 156.58

The average one-year price target for Penske Automotive Group (FRA:UA9) has been revised to 156.58 / share. This is an increase of 7.40% from the prior estimate of 145.79 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103.58 to a high of 206.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.29% from the latest reported closing price of 137.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penske Automotive Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UA9 is 0.20%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.23% to 20,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,461K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA9 by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,024K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA9 by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA9 by 8.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA9 by 10.15% over the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 522K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

