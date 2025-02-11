PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $PAG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP ($PAG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,653,358,688 and earnings of $3.32 per share.
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 382,319 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,280,708
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 168,271 shares (+40.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,330,575
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 142,129 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,084,592
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 107,549 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,468,108
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 107,405 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,444,720
- MORAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 92,871 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,157,255
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 84,040 shares (-96.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,649,776
