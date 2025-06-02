Penske Automotive Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PAG

In trading on Monday, shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $159.12, changing hands as low as $159.03 per share. Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAG's low point in its 52 week range is $134.0517 per share, with $180.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.86.

