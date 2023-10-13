Penske Automotive Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PAG

In trading on Friday, shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.23, changing hands as low as $146.32 per share. Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAG's low point in its 52 week range is $94.83 per share, with $180.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.87.

