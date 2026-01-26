Markets
PAG

Penske Automotive To Acquire Premier Lexus Dealerships In Central Florida

January 26, 2026 — 07:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Penske Automotive Group (PAG) has signed an agreement to acquire Lexus of Orlando and Lexus of Winter Park, both located in the Orlando metropolitan area of Central Florida. The acquisition is expected to add $450 million in annualized revenue. The company expects to fund the purchase price using cash flow from operations and availability under U.S. credit agreement.

North American Operations Officer, Rich Shearing said, "The acquired dealerships will expand the company's scale in one of the fastest growing states in the country while leveraging the Company's existing infrastructure in Central Florida."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Penske Automotive shares are down 0.5 percent to $158.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.