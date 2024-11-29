News & Insights

PensionBee Group PLC Announces Share Capital Details

November 29, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

PensionBee Group PLC (GB:PBEE) has released an update.

PensionBee Group PLC has announced that its total issued share capital comprises 236,055,522 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. As a key player in the consumer retirement market, PensionBee manages £5.5 billion in assets for 260,000 customers globally. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, the company continues to focus on providing excellent service to its customers.

