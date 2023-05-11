PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Price Target Increased by 5.77% to 168.30

The average one-year price target for PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) has been revised to 168.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.77% from the prior estimate of 159.12 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 241.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.45% from the latest reported closing price of 76.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,611K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,569K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBEE by 24.31% over the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,259K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 816K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 154K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

