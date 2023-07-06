PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Price Target Decreased by 9.85% to 151.73

The average one-year price target for PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) has been revised to 151.72 / share. This is an decrease of 9.85% from the prior estimate of 168.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 102.30% from the latest reported closing price of 75.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,579K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBEE by 68.04% over the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 953K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing a decrease of 32.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBEE by 8.61% over the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 816K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 662K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 154K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

