Pension fund manger APG takes stake in French EV charger Driveco

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, May 10 (Reuters) - APG, the Dutch pension fund manager, said on Wednesday it will buy a minority stake from existing shareholders in Driveco, one of France's largest electric-vehicle charging networks, in a deal that values the company at roughly 500 million euros ($550 million).

APG is paying 250 million euros for the stake, part in equity and part in convertible debt, said Infrastructure Portfolio Manager Carlo Maddalena, in the largest fundraising in the French charging infrastructure segment to date.

Mirova, part of Natixis, retains a controlling stake.

Driveco said in a statement it intends to use the funds to strengthen its position in France, Belgium and Switzerland, and expand to Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

The company, founded in 2010, currently has 8,000 charging points and aims to grow to 60,000 by 2030.

Maddalena said the structure of the deal, "broadly split" between debt and equity, is what made it possible for pension funds to invest.

"We will get a certain return from our investment in the convertible (debt) and this helps an institutional investor frame it as a more secure investment," he said.

Electric-vehicle infrastructure is growing rapidly in Europe, with countries including Norway and the Netherlands proportionately ahead of Germany, France and Britain. According to the International Energy Agency, the number of fast-charging stations in Europe grew by 55% in 2022 to 70,000.

Driveco assembles and installs charge points for third parties including private homeowners but its focus will be on its own network of publicly available chargers.

"It will mostly be what we call destination hubs - so shopping malls, traffic intersections - where demand is highest," he said.

Driveco already installs charge points at French supermarket chain Carrefour CARR.PA.

Driveco was advised by Lazard and Nomura, while APG was advised by Macquarie Capital.

$1 = 0.9084 euro

(Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.