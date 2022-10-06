Pension fund blowup faces brutal second act

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK’s bond market crisis is entering a messy second act. The Bank of England announced a 65 billion pound gilt-buying scheme to stabilise markets and rescue pension funds. But the fallout from the crisis means those same funds, with 1.7 trillion pounds of assets, now need to reduce risk by selling corporate bonds and other higher-yielding assets.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey stepped in to save pension plans that use so-called liability driven investment strategies (LDIs). These funds, managed by likes of Legal & General or BlackRock, allow pension plans to match payments to retirees with similar long-dated assets, like 20-year gilts. They used derivatives and leverage to juice up returns, but that left them facing margin calls from bank counterparties when UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ unfunded spending plans caused bond prices to collapse.

The central bank’s intervention helped the funds avoid having to sell gilts at fire-sale prices to meet collateral demands. But LDI investors are not out of the woods. Bailey’s move may have been too late to stop some pension funds from having to close out their hedges, like interest rate swaps or futures. That leaves them with a potential balance sheet mismatch because they no longer have the derivatives in place to match their liabilities.

That could be a big problem when gilt yields fall, as they have since Bailey’s intervention. The rate at which retirement payments are discounted will also fall, pushing up the pension fund’s future liabilities, but without a corresponding asset gain. To avoid that mismatch, the pension fund may be under pressure to buy more long-dated assets, like gilts. To do that, they need to sell other securities like corporate bonds, property or equities.

The broader problem is that all funds that use LDI may now be under pressure from trustees and regulators to reduce risk and cut borrowing. One recent report found that defined-benefit pension schemes could borrow up to 7 pounds for every pound invested. And, as government bond yields have risen sharply this year, they can earn a higher return from safer securities, and keep less in riskier assets like corporate debt and equities.

The result is that LDI funds will probably keep selling corporate debt, property or equities. They have been offloading collateralised loan obligations – a kind of security backed by leveraged buyout debt – in recent days, according to TwentyFour Asset Management. Pension plans have also been pulling money from real estate funds, which forced some managers to freeze redemptions. Meanwhile, investors like Goldman Sachs are hoovering up cut-price stakes in private equity vehicles, which LDI funds are selling.

Liability-driven investing funds held some 1.2 trillion pounds of debt at the end of last year, of which around 338 billion pounds was in corporate bonds. They also held 78 billion pounds and 317 billion pounds in property and equities respectively. One pension expert reckons perhaps 200 billion pounds worth of assets may now need to be sold. That will push up funding costs for companies and depress asset prices. Even if Bailey can stabilise the gilt market, the pain from the LDI hangover is spreading.

