Pension fund AustralianSuper raises stake in Origin Energy to 16.50%

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pension fund AustralianSuper has increased its stake in Origin Energy ORG.AX to 16.50%, the Australian power producer said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The stake increase by AustralianSuper, Origin Energy's top shareholder, threatens to scupper a $10.5 billion buyout of Australia's largest energy retailer.

AustralianSuper is opposed to the takeover offer by the Brookfield-led consortium and its partner EIG, saying the offer is substantially below its estimate of Origin's long-term value.

On Monday, the pension fund rejected an "eleventh hour" offer from the consortium to drop its opposition to their bid and join the takeover.

