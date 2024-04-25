Pension Consultants are Buying US Spot Bitcoin ETFs: 13F SEC Fillings

New 13F filings with the SEC reveal that a major pension consultant, Global Retirement Partners (GRP), is buying into US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin investors have been eagerly awaiting these SEC filings to gauge the level of institutional interest in Bitcoin ETFs, which launched in the first quarter of 2024.

13F SEC filings require large US institutional investors with $100 million or more in assets under management (AUM) to disclose their holdings quarterly.

Global Retirement Partners (GRP), a retirement consulting firm with over $140 billion in assets under advisement, holds shares in 7 different Bitcoin ETFs and 1 Bitcoin mining ETF, as reported by reported Julian Fahrer on X. This demonstrates a positive shift in attitude from major traditional consultants toward Bitcoin.

Earlier Q1 2024 filings have shown that a diverse range of investors, including wealth funds, family offices, and banks, have already allocated a portion of their portfolios to various Bitcoin ETFs. Notable examples include Park Avenue Securities LLC ($9.9 billion AUM), Inscription Capital LLC ($1.3 billion AUM), Wedmonth Private Capital ($1 billion AUM), and American Nation Banks ($637 million AUM).

The ETFs provide regulated, insured exposure without the complications of directing custodying the BTC. For pensions and retirement accounts, this is far simpler than buying actual Bitcoin.

The SEC approved several spot Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 from issuers like BlackRock, Fidelity, and ProShares. These products saw massive early interest, with inflows now steadying after billions flowed in.

With trusted consultants like GRP buying in, spot Bitcoin ETFs seem increasingly normalized for US institutional investors. If this pension adoption trend continues, the next quarters may see billions more flow into Bitcoin markets through these SEC-registered vehicles.

