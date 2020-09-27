World Markets

Pensana Rare Earths gets $9 mln from Angola wealth fund to develop project

Contributor
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Published

Pensana Rare Earths said on Monday that Angola's sovereign wealth fund agreed to invest about $8.6 million in the company which will be used to develop the Longonjo project into a major rare earth mine.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pensana Rare Earths PM8.AX said on Monday that Angola's sovereign wealth fund agreed to invest about $8.6 million in the company which will be used to develop the Longonjo project into a major rare earth mine.

The Fundo Soberano de Angola will subscribe for 13.5 million shares in the company, raising the fund's stake to 23.1% from 17.7%.

Rare earths are a group of minerals, which includes neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, used in a range of products from iPhones to wind turbines.

Production of these crucial minerals is at present dominated by China, aside from a few exceptions like a Malaysian plant operated by Australia's Lynas Corp LYC.AX.

The Angola-based Longonjo project is slated to be the "world's first major rare earth mine to be brought online in over a decade", the company said, after upgrading the mine's NdPr oxide estimate by 35% only last week.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular