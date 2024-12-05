News & Insights

Pensana Rare Earths Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

December 05, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Pensana Rare Earths PLC (GB:PRE) has released an update.

Pensana Rare Earths PLC announced that all resolutions proposed at its recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by the required majority, reflecting strong shareholder support. This development is likely to bolster investor confidence and potentially influence the stock’s performance in the financial markets.

