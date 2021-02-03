PennyMac (PFSI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 4 after the bell. The company’s revenues and earnings are projected to reflect year-over-year increases.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results highlighted growth in revenues and higher expenses.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 25.71%.



Further, the bank’s activities during the fourth quarter were adequate to win analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.92 for earnings moved up marginally over the last 30 days. The consensus mark indicates a year-over-year jump of a whopping 214.89%.

Key Factors

PennyMac’s top line is likely to have benefited from increase in mortgage loan originations and refinancing activities during the fourth quarter on lower mortgage rates.



However, the company’s other investments portfolio’s interest income might have been affected due to relatively lower interest rates in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales of $1.06 billion suggests a 115.9% surge from the year-ago period.



Moreover, as salaries and benefit costs continue to rise, overall expenses are expected to have flared up during the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Also, PennyMac’s efforts to expand into newer markets and products might have inflated expenses.



Among other finance stocks, LendingTree, Inc. TREE and Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN are likely to release results around Feb 25, while Ellington Financial LLC EFC is expected to report around Feb 10.



Here is what our quantitative model predicts:



PennyMac has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for PennyMac is +13.07%.



Zacks Rank: PennyMac currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

