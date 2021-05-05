PennyMac (PFSI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, after the closing bell. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to have increased year over year.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results highlighted growth in revenues and higher expenses.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 20.99%.

Further, the bank’s activities during the first quarter were adequate to win analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.79 for earnings moved up over the past 30 days. The consensus mark indicates jump of a whopping 55.23% from the year-ago reported number.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Key Factors

PennyMac’s top line is likely to have benefited from increase in mortgage loan originations and refinancing activities during the first quarter on lower mortgage rates.

However, the company’s other investments portfolio’s interest income might have been affected due to relatively lower interest rates in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales of $1.04 billion suggests a 44.1% surge from the year-ago period.

Moreover, as salaries and benefit costs continue to rise, overall expenses are expected to have flared up during the quarter. Also, PennyMac’s efforts to expand into newer markets and products might have inflated expenses.

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

PennyMac does not has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for PennyMac is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: PennyMac currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Among other finance stocks, FS Bancorp, Inc. FSBW and Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN are set to release results on May 7, while Gladstone Investment Corporation GAIN is slated to report on May 11.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.



The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”



Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.



Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.