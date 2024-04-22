PennyMac (PFSI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that PennyMac Financial (PFSI) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 310.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $422.87 million, increasing 39.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific PennyMac metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value' to reach $150.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +43.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Loan origination fees' will reach $34.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Fulfillment fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust' should come in at $4.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -59.1% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for PennyMac here>>>



Shares of PennyMac have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFSI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.