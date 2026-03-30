Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
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In Monday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRA) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 1%.
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