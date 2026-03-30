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PMT.PRA

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

March 30, 2026 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0313), with shares changing hands as low as $22.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.29% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PMT.PRA was trading at a 8.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.31% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

PMT.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Monday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRA) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Bill Ackman Stock Picks
 BDC Split History
 Floating Rate Preferreds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Bill Ackman Stock Picks-> BDC Split History-> Floating Rate Preferreds-> More articles by this source->

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PMT.PRA
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