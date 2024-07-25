Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRA shares, versus PMT:
Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
In Thursday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRA) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 2.2%.
