Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Shares Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRC shares, versus PMT:
Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 6.75% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Friday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 6.75% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: PMT.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 1.6%.
Further PMT.PRC Research:
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