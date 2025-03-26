Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 6.75% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: PMT.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.79% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PMT.PRC was trading at a 20.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.55% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRC shares, versus PMT:

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 6.75% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 6.75% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: PMT.PRC) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are off about 0.9%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.