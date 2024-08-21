Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRC shares, versus PMT:
Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 6.75% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 6.75% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: PMT.PRC) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 0.1%.
Also see: Canadian Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
GNE Dividend Growth Rate
POAI Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.