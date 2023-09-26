Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 6.75% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: PMT.PRC) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $17.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.11% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PMT.PRC was trading at a 28.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.33% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRC shares, versus PMT:
Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 6.75% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 6.75% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: PMT.PRC) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are down about 1.6%.
Also see: Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy
INTG Historical Stock Prices
IHDG market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.