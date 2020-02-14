Markets
Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $26.64 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.03% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PMT.PRB was trading at a 6.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 45.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Friday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 0.1%.

