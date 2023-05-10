News & Insights

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $20.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.32% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PMT.PRB was trading at a 15.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.45% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Wednesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 0.2%.

