Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $22.16 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PMT.PRB was trading at a 11.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.17% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Tuesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 1.9%.

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Further PMT.PRB Research:

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