Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
In Tuesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 1.9%.
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Further PMT.PRB Research:
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