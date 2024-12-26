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PMT.PRB

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

December 26, 2024 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $23.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.87% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PMT.PRB was trading at a 4.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.99% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

PMT.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are off about 0.1%.

Also see:
 Southern 13F Filers
 Funds Holding DFRG
 WEBK Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Southern 13F Filers-> Funds Holding DFRG-> WEBK Videos-> More articles by this source->

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