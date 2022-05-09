Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $24.78 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PMT.PRB was trading at a 0.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.04% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Monday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are off about 2.2%.

