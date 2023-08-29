Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 8/31/23, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 9/15/23. As a percentage of PMT.PRB's recent share price of $22.36, this dividend works out to approximately 2.24%, so look for shares of PMT.PRB to trade 2.24% lower — all else being equal — when PMT.PRB shares open for trading on 8/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.93%, which compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:
Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
In Tuesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 1.2%.
