News & Insights

Markets
PMT.PRB

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

February 27, 2024 — 01:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 2/29/24, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 3/15/24. As a percentage of PMT.PRB's recent share price of $23.94, this dividend works out to approximately 2.09%, so look for shares of PMT.PRB to trade 2.09% lower — all else being equal — when PMT.PRB shares open for trading on 2/29/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.37%, which compares to an average yield of 7.78% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

PMT.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are off about 0.4%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Largest BDCs by Net Assets
 Funds Holding DTP
 Funds Holding RNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PMT.PRB
PMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.