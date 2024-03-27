News & Insights

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

March 27, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0313), with shares changing hands as low as $23.68 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.72% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PMT.PRA was trading at a 4.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.87% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRA shares, versus PMT:

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Wednesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRA) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 0.7%.

