Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0313), with shares changing hands as low as $23.89 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.24% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PMT.PRA was trading at a 2.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.74% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRA shares, versus PMT:
Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
In Tuesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 0.8%.
