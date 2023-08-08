Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $23.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PMT.PRB was trading at a 5.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.18% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:
Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
In Tuesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 1%.
