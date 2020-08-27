Markets
Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 8/31/20, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 9/15/20. As a percentage of PMT.PRB's recent share price of $24.96, this dividend works out to approximately 2.00%, so look for shares of PMT.PRB to trade 2.00% lower — all else being equal — when PMT.PRB shares open for trading on 8/31/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.01%, which compares to an average yield of 7.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:

Below is a dividend history chart for PMT.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Thursday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PMT) are up about 0.3%.

